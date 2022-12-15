'The Game' Season 2: Hosea Chanchez Details 'No. 1 Priority' of New Season (Exclusive)

At the end of The Game Season 1, The Las Vegas Fighting Fury walked out of their game, leading to speculation of a strike. And the walkout was led by the star player Malik Wright who is looking to seek better care for the players. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Hosea Chanchez who plays Malik in the Paramount+ series, and he explained why examining a potential strike is important for Season 2.

"I think it's the No. 1 priority, Chanchez exclusively told PopCulture. "And what I mean by that is the No. 1 priority is to get the story right and to get it as authentic to what players are dealing with. We all, the whole world faced in the last few years some challenges that we've never experienced in this generation. And what that did for a lot of us is it forced us to be more authentic than we've ever been.

(Photo: Boris Martin)

"And to deal with our realities that a lot of us have maybe pushed aside or been in denial about. But over the past couple of years, for so many reasons, COVID included obviously, we can't really hide anymore. So the show, in my opinion, it had to resemble what real life is. And that's an authenticity to what the players are going through, especially when it comes to mental health and protesting and all these things. So we had no choice in my opinion but to get it right by using the authenticity of what the players are going through in today's time."

The Game details what professional football players and the people close to them go through on a daily basis. Malik is the face of the franchise but has his personal demons that he has to deal with. And with him spearheading the walkout, Season 2 is being to be a wild ride.

"I called my thoughts, how I labeled the season," Chanchez said. "Last season was the cause, and this season felt like the effect. The effect in a way. So yeah, so we get to see what was all caused last season, the effect of all of that this season or some of those things this season. The Game Season 2 is now streaming on Paramount+.