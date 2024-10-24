Tyra Banks Trying to Turn New Leaf After Terrible TV Reputation

Tyra Banks is hoping to have a fresh rebrand after some bad TV reputation. The 50-year-old model hasn’t had the best of luck with her television jobs, with toxic environments being reported at America’s Next Top Model and Dancing With the Stars. However, after Banks exited DWTS after Season 31 after just two seasons, sources tell RadarOnline that her focus on motherhood has mellowed her out. Banks is mom to 8-year-old son York, whom she shares with ex Erik Asla.

“During her TV work, Tyra sometimes looked like she relished delivering bad news or just lording over contestants with whatever authority she had,” a television insider said. “But motherhood and this long break from Hollywood have really changed her. She’s learned to shut down that hard edge she had as a TV host and become a real human being around her family and close friends.”

In 2021, Lisa D’Amato accused Banks of psychologically abusing her on America’s Next Top Model by exploiting her childhood traumas, while other former contestants have also been speaking out about the alleged horrible treatment they experienced under Banks and the producers. “Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments, and I agree with you,” Banks admitted on social media.

The toxicity only continued when Tyra Banks landed the hosting gig at Dancing With the Stars after Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews departed. Many viewers were not fans of Banks hosting and were actually pretty happy when Julianne Hough was announced to replace her. Additionally, she keeps getting more backlash from her time on ANTM, so it seems like a break was likely the best idea.

“Tyra’s done a lot of soul searching, and she’s way better off for it,” the insider said. “It’s a little late in life to discover true humility, but motherhood has finally turned Tyra into a truly self-aware person.” It’s unknown if Banks has any plans to return to television, but she did just return for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, so this could be the start of a whole new chapter for her. Either way, it sounds like Banks has been doing well and putting all of her focus on her son. Taking some time away from the limelight seemed to have helped, and it’s quite possible Banks could be plotting a comeback.