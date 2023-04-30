Tyra Banks Ripped by 'America's Next Top Model' Winner

There are some America's Next Top Model alums who just won't take their hands off Tyra Banks' neck. In the past few years, former contestants of the reality competition series have come forward with allegations of sexism, racism, emotional abuse, and unfair treatment – and claim they have severe trauma as a result of their experience on the show. And with Banks as the creator, executive director, mentor, and one of the judges on the show, she's taken all of the heat. One winner who blames Banks for much of the turmoil and unearthed the show's problematic themes is Lisa D'Amato. She was a standout and competed in Cycle 5, and won Cycle 17. In a recent Instagram post to her private page, she blasted Banks and the show's co-creator Ken Mock over her experience in Cycle 17.

"Plz plz be honest with yourself and everyone else when I say DON'T BE SCARED to truly tell how horrible it was in your interview," the now 42-year-old musician wrote in part, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. The 20th anniversary of the show's 2003 debut is approaching. It became available on streaming services and was binged during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine, sparking major conversation on social media about the negative beauty standards and stereotypes it engaged it.

D'Amato continued: "Don't act tough. Be real. Don't be scared of the fandom. Don't be scared of Tyra or Ken Mok. The light is coming through and more and more the fandom are on our side. Speak up and speak freely. Remember this is your life to [sic]! Fight for it! Do you know who is going to stand up for you if you don't? Do you know who is going to save your life if you don't?"

Banks hasn't spoken at length about the criticism, only once on Twitter, and another time briefly in an interview where she admits there was some poor decision-making. Despite such, it was a phenomenon of its time. And she's credited with pushing the fashion industry forward in terms of inclusivity.

In 2020, she wrote in a tweet. "Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you. Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs."