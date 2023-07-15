Ty Pennington Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Ty Pennington is recovering in the hospital after a surprising emergency earlier in the week. As PEOPLE notes, The HGTV star shared some photos on Instagram revealing he was in the ICU due to an abscess that had progressed where he needed surgery.

"From the red carpet, to the ICU... this last week has been interesting!" Pennington wrote in the caption. "I'm okay now, still recovering...o shed some light on why I was MIA... Sunday I hit the red carpet for [Barbie], Monday I flew to Colorado to start filming in Breckinridge and Tuesday morning I woke up at 4am and could barely breathe.

"Turns out, that sore throat I've had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway. Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver," Pennington continued. "Thank you so much to all the amazing staff at St.Anthony's in Lakewood, CO & Summit Health in Frisco for taking such a great care of me...A great reminder to LISTEN to your body when it's telling you something."

If you're not familiar with abscesses or you've never watched Dr. Pimple Popper, an abscess is an inflamed buildup of pus and fluid that causes a pocket to form and pain to start. Doctors will drain these abscesses typically without worry, but internal abscesses can be trickier. According to PEOPLE, Pennington revealed he had surgery on Wednesday and ended up being released from the ICU on Thursday afternoon.

The HGTV star recently returned to television with Rock the Block, a renovation battle show with several of the network's popular duos. He also saw his former show, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, return without him in the hosting position. When he spoke with PopCulture back in March, Pennington admitted his new home had him wowed.

"I've been doing this a long time. I don't get wowed that easily, but these guys rocked every single room in a way that it's so different," Pennington told PopCulture. "I think if you're a design enthusiast, you're definitely going to want to use the pause, rewind, slow it down, and just really check out the detail because every surface is really stunning."