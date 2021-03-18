'Dr. Pimple Popper': 10 of the Wildest, Most Craziest Pop Videos

Dr. Sandra Lee, better known online as Dr. Pimple Popper, is now a reality TV star thanks to TLC. Her legion of "Popaholic" fans has only grown in recent years thanks to her success on the network. In addition to the main Dr. Pimple Popper show, she also stars in Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop and This Is Zit. Before these shows though, Lee built a huge following on social media thanks to the grossest pimple-popping videos she shared.

Lee has only continued to see her popularity boom since TLC introduced her to a wider audience. She now has over 6.98 million subscribers on YouTube and 4.1 million followers on Instagram. Since she launched her YouTube channel in 2010, she has over 2.35 billion viewers on her videos. In a 2018 interview with PopCulture, Lee said she sees herself as the "pied piper of pimples."

"I don't know, I think what I was really just trying to do is show people what I love about what I do and the intricacies behind it and I feel that I found something that was able to grab a lot of people's interest — pimple popping," Lee explained at the time. "I didn't realize it was such a big deal ... and when I saw that I just sort of seized upon it. I thought, 'OK, this is a thing. Let me see how much I can grow it.'"

For those unfamiliar with Lee, she is a board-certified dermatologist based in Southern California. She has defended her videos as an educational tool, to help the public understand what a dermatologist does. "The content she and her team post isn’t solely graphic dissections of lipomas and cysts. Dr. Lee’s aim is still the same as it was back in 2015 — to provide a window into her unique dermatology world," reads a statement on her site. "From procedures such as Mohs surgery and Botox to keloid removals, ear surgeries, and blackhead extractions, Dr. Lee films it all."

Here's a look at some of the grossest videos on Lee's YouTube page.