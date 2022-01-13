HGTV’s ‘Rock the Block’ Season 1 Winning Home Hits the Market for $1.14 Million

Fans of HGTV’s hit home renovation series Rock My Block now have a chance to own a piece of the show’s history! The stunning home that was lauded as the Season 1 winner and designed by Help! I Wrecked My House host Jasmine Roth in 2019 has officially hit the market, and it boasts a hefty price tag of $1.14 million.

Boasting a 2,547 square feet floorplan, the single-story home, located in the Aliento gated community in Santa Clarita, California, features four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. It has been listed by The Agency’s Ray Akbari. According to the listing, found here, the new homeowner will “step into a contemporary farmhouse dream” that features high ceilings, light wood floors, and accents that create warmth. The great room boasts a stone fireplace, wood-paneled ceiling, a sitting area, and an expansive kitchen with custom floor-to-ceiling cabinets, stainless steel appliances.

The proud new owners will be able to step out of wide glass doors and into their “resort-like backyard.” The yard has stunning canyon views and also boasts a pool. Meanwhile, leading up to the front of the home is a path and beautiful landscaping. The home also offers direct access garage and additional community amenities, including a pool, gym, outdoor seating area with barbecues, hiking trails, and a playground. The listing says the home is “for those seeking a polished life of poise and style.”

The home is a part of HGTV history after it was named the Season 1 Rock My Block winner after its $1.02 million appraisal was the highest of the season. Roth’s winning home bested homes renovated by fellow Season 1 competitors Mina Starsiak Hawk of Good Bones, Leanne Ford of Restored by the Fords, and Alison Victoria of Windy City Rehab. After winning the competition, Roth said her strategy throughout the competition “was to save money on the master suite and kitchen so that I could spend big on the rest of the house.” She added, “even after installing the pool, I had a lot of money left over so I could go all out, earn the highest appraisal and win this thing.”

The stunning home is hitting the market just three months after HGTV picked up Rock My Block for Season 3, with HGTV personality and multi-talented carpenter tapped to return as host. The season is set to premiere sometime in 2022 and will see the houses by teams including Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb (Unsellable Houses), Dave and Jenny Marrs (Fixer to Fabulous), Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (Bargain Block), and Egypt Sherrod and her builder husband Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate).