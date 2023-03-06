'Rock the Block': Ty Pennington Was 'Wowed' by HGTV's New Home Renovation Battle

Rock the Block is getting taken to a whole new level when HGTV's hit competition series returns for a brand new season on Monday, March 6. Host Ty Pennington opened up to PopCulture.com about being "wowed" by the epic renovation battle ahead of the premiere, revealing how Rock the Block continues to take things to another level as the HGTV powerhouse teams face off to renovate four identical houses in Berthoud, Colorado for ultimate bragging rights – and a street named in their honor.

"I've been doing this a long time. I don't get wowed that easily, but these guys rocked every single room in a way that it's so different," Pennington told PopCulture of the competition between Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin (Farmhouse Fixer); Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (Renovation Island); Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle (Luxe for Less); Page Turner and Mitch Glew (Fix My Flip). He added, "I think if you're a design enthusiast, you're definitely going to want to use the pause, rewind, slow it down, and just really check out the detail because every surface is really stunning."

With a budget of just $250,000 to make their renovation vision a reality, Rock the Block is no easy feat to begin with, but Pennington revealed this season steps things up even more with the houses all being within one cul-de-sac and well within eyesight of one another. "You look out your window and you literally see what [the other teams are] working on," the Battle on the Beach star explained. "We had some incidents where there's some dumpster diving, too. People are going into other people's bins. But that's what happens when you're in close quarters."

The closer proximity also built a certain level of "camaraderie" among the teams. "Yes, there's supposed to be competitive and hate each other, but you see that they're actually spending time around a fire discussing their actual lives," Pennington told PopCulture. "What it is is there's a bonding that happens because you're in the trenches." Colorado also proved to have some innate challenges when it came to its weather. "It went from 70 [degrees] to 18 [degrees] in one day," the host teased. Don't miss the drama when Rock the Block returns to HGTV on Monday, March 6, at 9 p.m. ET (streaming the same day on discovery+).