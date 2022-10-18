TV Star's Son Hospitalized After Being Assaulted in Prison

The son of beloved former '90s Aerobics Oz Style star Kelly Martinovich has been hospitalized. Jaden Martinovich, 18, who is currently in jail following his arrest in connection to the stabbing death of a 17-year-old boy, was rushed to a hospital in Perth, Australia after he was allegedly attacked in a West Australian prison.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 at Perth's maximum security Hakea Prison, according to Perth Now and the Daily Mail. At this time, details of the incident are unclear, though reports suggest Jaden was beaten by another inmate, whose identity has not been released. The 18-year-old was rushed to Fiona Stanley Hospital in serious condition, with Perth Now sharing in an update on Oct. 16 that the teen was now in stable condition. Further updates regarding Jaden's condition have not been provided at this time.

Jaden Martinovich, 18, has been bashed by an inmate at the maximum security prison while serving time in custody. https://t.co/fvHA07hrmZ — PerthNow (@perthnow) October 14, 2022

The Friday incident came as Jaden remains imprisoned awaiting trial in connection to the Aug. 27 stabbing death of a 17-year-old boy in what is believed to have been a botched drug deal. According to authorities, the 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest on Bourke St in North Perth at about 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 and succumbed to his injuries on Sept. 2. It is alleged the incident was over a clip-seal bag full of salt, which he pretended was methamphetamine. Police allege dashcam footage gathered from Jaden's car recorded him saying, "I'm going to sleep like a baby tonight knowing I've plunged a knife into some c-'s vital organs. That's awesome, love doing that."

Jaden was initially charged with grievous bodily harm in connection to the incident, but the charge was upgraded to murder following the death of the 17-year-old victim. Jaden appeared in court on the upgraded charge just a day after the teen victim's death, but he did not enter a plea. Through his lawyer, he argued that he was acting in self-defense during an attempted carjacking. According to Perth Now, it was alleged that the victim got into Jaden's car and attempted to drive away while his two associates were still inside. Jaden allegedly then chased the car down, opened the driver's side door and told the victim "get out, I have a knife," before fatally stabbing him.

Jaden, who is the son of Martinovich, an '80s and '90s aerobics star who featured on the popular television show Aerobics Oz Style, was initially granted bail after paying a $25,000 bond and his parents paid $100,000 surety, though his bail was revoked after the charge was upgraded to murder. The 18-year-old is next set to appear in court in November.