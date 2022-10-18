Rapper CTS Luh Wick Arrested for Brutal Murder

St. Louis-based rapper CTS Luh Wick is behind bars. The 18-year-old, real name Michael Henderson, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Missouri on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in connection to the shooting death of a man in August.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Henderson's arrest stems from an incident that occurred on Aug. 26 near Nebraska Avenue and South Broadway when 42-year-old Joseph Raymond Shaw was shot to death at around 2:15 p.m. local time. Per court documents, surveillance video showed the young musician riding a motorcycle on Broadway next to Shaw, who was behind the wheel of a white Jeep SUV. The surveillance footage then showed Henderson driving his motorcycle in front of Shaw, extending his left arm behind him, and shooting Shaw. Shaw suffered a gunshot wound to the forehead and died instantly, and his Jeep crashed at Nebraska Avenue and South Broadway Street. Henderson later crashed the motorcycle he was on and fled the scene on foot.

In addition to the surveillance video footage, police connected Henderson to the crime by tracking the owner of the motorcycle, which brought up Henderson, and also through cell phone data, which showed that Henderson was in the area at the time of the shooting. Henderson was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action and is currently being held without bond pending trial at the St. Louis jail. At this time, he has no attorney listed in court filings.

Henderson's familiarity with firearms is well documented. In addition to having music videos that heavily feature firearms, he previously featured on vlogger Tommy G's "Visiting the Most Dangerous City in America" video. That video, released in July, per Riverfront Times, showed a group of about a dozen young men brandishing firearms.

Henderson is a St. Louis-based rapper. At just 18, he already has a number of hits on his hand, with "Smash," his collaboration with T4, being his most popular music video. Released in June, the video has more than a quarter million views. He was also named to the 2XLou Magazine Freshman Class 2022 as one of the top up-and-coming rappers in St. Louis. At this time, there is no further information regarding Henderson's criminal case, and it does not appear that he has publicly commented on his arrest and charges.