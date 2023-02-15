Tristan Thompson Reacts to Khloé Kardashian's Thirst Trap Photos

Tristan Thompson has something to say about his ex, Khloe Kardashian, and her recent Instagram photos. As Entertainment Tonight reported, Kardashian posted several photos of herself in a bikini. Kardashian's basketball player ex acknowledged her sultry snaps in one key way.

Kardashian first posted a series of photos of herself wearing a barely-there bikini. She also shared some snaps of herself and her sister, Kim Kardashian. Even though Kardashian and Thompson have broken up, it's clear that they're on good terms with one another at the moment. The athlete showed some subtle support for Kardashian's posts by liking them. As ET noted, this move comes after the Good American founder also showed her ex some support on Instagram.

Thompson recently posted a photo of himself and his daughter, True, whom he shares with Kardashian. He captioned the photo with, "Jersey day is my favorite day of the school year #minime." Just like Thompson, The Kardashians star expressed her support by liking the post.

Kardashian and Thompson, who share a daughter, True, and a six-month-old son, have had a rocky relationship over the years, to say the least. They most recently split in December 2021 after news emerged that Thompson had fathered a child with another woman. Kardashian confirmed her relationship status in early February after a fan asked her about the topic. She responded to their question by writing, "Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…. No man right now…. He's in my prayers too ha!"

Thompson and Kardashian may not be a romantic item, but they're still supportive of one another. The reality star was a big support to the basketball player earlier this year when his mother, Andrea, unexpectantly died. In January, Kardashian, Kim, and their mother, Kris Jenner, attended Andrea's funeral. Weeks after her untimely passing, Kardashian shared a tribute to her on social media.

"This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives... I'll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish," Kardashian wrote alongside photos of Andrea. "So, I'm choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day." She added, "Goodbyes for good are something I don't believe in. I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I'll get to feel that embrace of yours. I'll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish."