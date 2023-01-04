Khloé Kardashian Shames Commenter for 'Attacking' Her Changing Face

Khloe Kardashian is no stranger to a good clapback. As Us Weekly reported, she performed yet another clapback recently when an individual criticized her new look. The reality star didn't take kindly to the person "attacking" her and said as much via Instagram.

This all began when Kardashian shared photos from her Sorbet Magazine shoot, which saw her sporting fake bangs. She captioned a post by writing about her photoshoot look, writing, "It was fun to give a different look and not be committed. I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face." Soon enough, fans commented on how Kardashian's face shape did look different. But, they weren't totally convinced that it was because of the clip-on bangs.

"I don't think it was the bangs that changed your face," one individual wrote, while another questioned, "Literally who is that??" A separate person commented, "Ohhh it was the bangs that changed your face so much in these pics?" Kardashian then shut down all of the naysayers by writing back, "I openly talk about my nose job and anyone who 'looks up' to me must know I've lost over 60 pounds over the years. So recently the only change is the bangs." She added, "I didn't know I had to do a running list." The reality star continued to share her thoughts about how people tend to criticize her looks online, calling it a "sad" tactic to turn to.

"Either way, attacking someone is sad in my opinion. Unprovoked is the saddest part," Kardashian wrote. "If you are offended or don't like what you see, you simply don't have to say anything." She ended her message on a positive note, as she quipped, "I hope you have a great first week of the new year. Thanks for making mine so jolly." As Us Weekly pointed out, this is far from the first time that Kardashian has addressed criticism of her appearance. In May 2022, she appeared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and opened up about how she handles the constant questioning about her looks.

"It did use to bother me when people were [saying] I've had 12 face transplants. I'm like, 'Oh, my God, I have?' I was like, 'That's crazy,'" Kardashian said. "It didn't bother me. It offended me. I just couldn't figure out why people thought that. I've had one nose job that I love. Like, I want everyone to know. … I don't care to lie about it."