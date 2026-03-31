Tristan Thompson Opens up About His First Date With Khloé Kardashian

Tristan Thompson has fond memories of his relationship with Khloe Kardashian. After a five-year on and off relationship with multiple cheating scandals and an outside baby, the NBA staple still smiles while recalling their first date.

The two share daughter True and son Tatum. They split for the final time after Thompson’s paternity scandal surfaced while their surrogate was pregnant with their son, but Thompson still holds a special place for Kardashian.

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In a recent interview with Stephen Miller’s wife, Katie, he was asked about his favorite memory. And according to Thompson, it was his first blind date with Kardashian.

He says he has vivid memory, and he remembers their first date down to what Kardashian was wearing. “My favorite memory would be, maybe my blind date with Khloe,” he shared. “We met at Bel-Air Hotel, blind date. I remember exactly what she had on. She had leave in conditioner in her hair. She had one of those hats that we used to wear, one of those Smokey the Bear hats, bodysuit, Good American jeans on. I remember exactly everyone that was there,” he added.

Kardashian has insisted that her relationship with Thompson is strictly about co-parenting their kids. Rumors spread last winter that they were back together, but she quickly shot that down.

“I think what I find so funny is that people are always like, ‘How do you let Tristan back in?’” Khloe, 41, said during the Nov. 19 episode of her Khloe In Wonder Land podcast. “And I’m like, ‘Well, Tristan is not back in.’ He’s just the father of my kids, so he’s going to be around his kids and I’m really grateful that he is. I love that he has a great relationship with his kids. I think that’s a beautiful blessing and I’m never going to get in the way of that. I think it’s so important for that relationship to maintain and be as strong as possible.”