Blac Chyna Has Strong Response to Tristan Thompson Calling Her 8-Year-Old Dream His ‘Daughter’

Blac Chyna, now known by her given name Angela White, has a long history of contention with the Kardashians. But now, that extends to the family dynasty’s extended family. Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, recently made remarks on social media regarding her daughter, Dream, whom she shares with Rob Kardashian.

She’s warning the NBA player to stop “clout chasing” after he posted a video in which he referred to her 8-year-old daughter as his “oldest daughter.” A video shared on Instagram by Hollywood Unlocked shows him sending “a message to Dream and True” written over the footage. In the clip, he said, “I have two daughters, and their names are Dream, [who] is my oldest daughter, and True is the second oldest. Those are my two girls, and I miss you guys so much. And I love you guys.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She responded to the post in the comment section, writing: “Dream has one mother, Angela White, and one father, Robert Kardashian. I usually don’t speak up, but I’m done. Stop all this clout chasing involving my daughter! As parents, we have joint custody, and we also have a beautiful, healthy co-parenting relationship.”

Dream is often spending time with Khloe and her kids, True and Tatum. Khloe herself even said she considers herself to be like a second mother to Dream.

Chyna and Kim Kardashian used to be close friends. Their relationship took a turn when Chyna’s baby daddy, rapper Tyga, began dating a then 16-year-old Kylie Jenner, the youngest Kar-Jenner sibling. A few years later, Chyna began dating Rob and the pair were engaged and pregnant within months, much to Rob’s family’s dismay. Their toxic relationship played out on the one-season reality series, Rob & Chyna.

After Rob and Chyna split, their reality show was canceled. Chyna would go on to sue the Kar-Jenners for $100 million dollars, citing interference of contract regarding their E! reality series. She lost the suit.