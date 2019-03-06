Tristan Thompson Moving on From Khloe Kardashian With Second Outing Alongside Mystery Woman

Tristan Thompson is evidently moving on from Khloe Kardashian, with the NBA player going on a second outing with his new mystery woman.

Thompson and the woman were spotted together shortly after news broke that he and Kardashian had broken up amidst reports that he cheated with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

The identity of Thompson’s new female friend appears to be unknown at this time, but the two have taken in dinners at Carbone and Nobu in New York City, according to TMZ.

Thompson has not made any official comments on the scandal he helped trigger last month with he was alleged to have had an affair with Woods, other than to tweet and then delete the words “FAKE NEWS.”

Woods, however, did speak out while sitting down for an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk.

She explained that she was at a club in Los Angeles with some friends and they ended up going back to Thompson’s house. She claims that they two did not have a sexual encounter, but that Thompson did kiss her.

“On the way out he did kiss me,” she then confessed. “No passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out. And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ “

Woods then explained how the following day went, saying, “I went home and I had talked to Kylie and Khloe in the morning, told them I was there. I was honest about being there, but I wasn’t honest about the actions taking place. I was like ‘let me not just throw more fuel on the fire.’ [Khloe] doesn’t deserve this either. It’s not fair that she has to deal with this either.”

“I’m no homewrecker. I would never try to hurt someone’s home — especially someone I love. I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth. I know I’m not the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together,” she continued. “This situation may have made it easier for her not to want to be with him.”

Kardashian quickly lashed out at Woods on social media, tweeting that she did not believe Woods’ account of the story and blaming her for breaking up Kardashian’s family.