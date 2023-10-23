Trey Songz Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Women

Trey Songz is facing two more allegations of sexual assault. The "Bottoms Up" singer, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, is being accused of assaulting two women who claim they woke up the morning after a 2015 house party thrown by Songz to find him performing "heinous" and non-consensual sexual acts on them.

The women, identified as Jane Doe A and B in court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the two women allege they were "coercively pressed to drink from unsealed liquor bottles, which were curiously full" that night. After being asked to hand over their cell phones, the women claimed that Songz had "aggressive outbursts over trivial matters" throughout the night and had the pressure put on women who didn't want to drink alcohol. Songz also allegedly "unleashed a torrent of verbal abuse" and was "hurling bottles at select women" when they refused to take part in a "twerking contest."

After drinking a "modest" amount of alcohol, the two women said they felt an "overwhelming and disproportionate sense of intoxication," which led the plaintiffs to believe they had been secretly drugged. They then accuse Songz of taking them upstairs to a room in his home, where one of the women woke up unclothed the following morning with the musician "engaging in non-consensual oral sex upon her" despite her resisting. The other allegedly woke to him "biting her breast and forcing his fingers into her vagina."

"Trey Songz, cloaked in his celebrity status, believed he could act with impunity. He is wrong," the complaint reads, noting that while the women came to his home "expecting a celebration. Instead, they were subjected to acts so heinous, so contrary to basic human decency, that they defy comprehension." The complaint continues, "The emotional and personal toll on the Plaintiffs has been and continues to be immense. Through this action, we will shed light on their ordeal, ensure such acts are never repeated, and secure justice for two lives forever altered. This is not just a lawsuit; it is a reckoning."

Songz's attorney Michael Freedman called the complaint "yet another example of nearly decade-old allegations being repurposed to take advantage of California's constitutionally questionable new look-back window," in a statement to TMZ and Rolling Stone. "We look forward to vindicating Trey on the merits in court."

Songz has faced numerous sexual assault allegations in the past. In February, the "Slow Motion" artist was accused of raping a woman at a 2016 party in a $20 million lawsuit his rep has previously called false. In 2020, Songz denied another allegation after a woman claimed he took her phone and purse and wouldn't let her leave a hotel room, and in April he was cleared of a sexual assault investigation in Las Vegas. Keke Palmer previously claimed in 2017 that Songz put her in the music video to "Pick Up the Phone" without her consent, saying he used "sexual intimidation" to get her to appear.