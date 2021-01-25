Trey Songz Arrested at Kansas City Chiefs Game After Altercation With Police Officer

✖

Trey Songz was arrested Sunday following an alleged altercation with a police officer at the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, TMZ reports. The "Bottoms Up" singer, 36, was taken into custody following the incident, which was captured on camera and published by TMZ. In the footage, Songz, real name Tremaine Aldon Neverson, could be seen tussling with an officer at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, and appears to land at least one blow to the officer's head before putting him in a headlock.

Witnesses told the outlet that Songz was being heckled by fans in the stands and asked them to be quiet. They then said that the police officer got involved and got physical with Songz without provocation. People on the scene told TMZ that the musician was acting in self-defense, and people in the video can be heard insisting that Songz "didn't do nothing wrong" and claiming that the officer engaged with him "for nothing." One of the singer's friends can be heard shouting, "Trey! don’t do it, man," before he was cuffed by security and led away by sheriff's deputies who arrived to back up the initial officer.

TMZ reports Songz was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer. The first two charges are misdemeanors, and the third a low-grade felony, but the performer was reportedly expected to be released Monday night after a 24-hour hold. Prior to the incident, the singer had shared a video to Instagram of him getting on a private jet in what appears to be his trip to the championship. "Quic flight Bae I be right bac...dogs on the way home and chef pullin up at 8. Pull that steak out the freezer boo boo," he captioned the video.

Songz has had trouble with the law in the past, having reached a plea deal in 2017 on a charge of assaulting a police officer at a concert in Detroit. In 2018, he was also arrested on a domestic felony assault charge after allegedly beating up a woman, but the charge was later dropped. Last month, Songz was also making headlines when hundreds of fans packed into a Columbus, Ohio club to see him perform in "egregious violations" of coronavirus health codes. The venue was cited for improper conduct and disorderly activities, and the incident was referred to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including the revocation of its liquor license, authorities said at the time.