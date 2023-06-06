Trey Songz Hit With Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Trey Songz is being sued for sexual assault yet again. The "Mr. Steal Your Girl" singer, 38, is being sued by a woman only identified as Jane Doe, who filed a lawsuit in federal court Thursday alleging that the musician, born Tremaine Neverson, groped her during a 2013 incident at Foxwoods' Resort Casino in Connecticut.

Doe claims in the lawsuit, obtained by Page Six, that she met Songz for the first time at the casino, where he was performing. There, the plaintiff "thought it might be fun to politely take a picture" with the singer "in the background" while they were both inside a sponsored tent. At that point, Doe says Songz "came up behind" her, shocking her when he allegedly "ripped back her bathing suit top, grabbed her breasts, and exposed them" to the other people inside the tent.

The plaintiff's legal team continues that she then "nervously" laughed off the groping to "mask her shock and humiliation" before allegedly pulling her top back into place and putting her arm over her chest to protect from a potential second assault. The lawsuit claims that Songz then "degradingly" chanted, "Titty in the open ... titty in the open," which was corroborated in a video of the altercation obtained by TMZ.

Doe also is calling out the "Na Na" singer's manager, Kevin Liles, and his label, Atlantic Records, for an alleged "lack of supervision" and "disregard for the safety of those who attend events" where Songz was performing. The plaintiff claims she has suffered "great pain of mind and body, shock, emotional distress, physical manifestations of emotional distress," among other things.

Doe's attorney, George Vrabeck, told Page Six, "The sexual assault allegation raised in the lawsuit against Trey Songz is deeply disturbing and a harsh reminder that the entertainment industry must address this issue." Vrabeck continued, "Mr. Neverson's attorney's suggestion that the US Constitution would deny a sexual abuse survivor her right to justice is a slap in the face to all survivors of abuse. The graphic video speaks for itself."

Songz has been the subject of countless allegations of sexual misconduct over the years. In November 2021, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department launched an investigation into Songz after the musician was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the Cosmopolitan hotel. The investigation was dropped in April 2022 without pursuing charges, but police said the investigation could be reopened with new evidence.

In 2022, WNBA player Dylan Gonzalez accused Songz of raping her at a Las Vegas hotel, causing her "unbearable PTSD." In a statement to TMZ at the time, the legal team for Songz denied Gonzalez's accusations, saying, "Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks."