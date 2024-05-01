Christian Slater's Wife Brittany Pregnant With Their Second Child

Christian Slater and wife Brittany are expecting for the second time. The couple attended the Los Angeles premiere of the actor's newest film, Unfrosted, on Tuesday, April 30. While walking the red carpet, Brittany showed off her baby bump. She was wearing an off-the-shoulder floral gown that highlighted her stomach as she posed from the side. A smiling Slater, 54, wore a jacket, standing to the right of his wife.

Their four-year-old daughter, who they welcomed into the world in 2019, is the couple's first child together. With his ex-wife Ryan Haddon, Slater also has two children: a daughter, Eliana, 22, and a son, Jaden, 25.

It was in 2019 that the dad of three appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he chatted jokingly about how "complicated" parenting had become since he had his last newborn, as well as mentioning his bottle struggles that he had to contend with.

"I thought your kid could get a couple of germs and be fine, build up the immune system. But now you have to wash everything," said Slater. "The bottles, they break down into eight different pieces, and it's a puzzle you have to put together," he quipped. "I got dish gloves on, I'm just washing these bottles."

After dating for three years, Brittany and Christian secretly wed at a Miami-area courthouse in December 2013. Christian explained how he met Brittany in 2010 earlier that year. the actor told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, "This girl came walking along with another lady, a slightly older lady, and I was sitting in my usual spot eating my oatmeal that morning.

So I'm a filthy old man eating my oatmeal, and she comes walking along. This spot, I guess, was famous for people proposing to each other, actually. It was very, very nice. So she's there with this old lady and, next thing I know, she gets down on one knee and proposes to this older lady... I'd seen a lot of crazy stuff down in the Florida Keys! I, of course, was very intrigued, and I went over and sat down in my other usual spot."

"I thought I'd just witnessed a nice lesbian engagement, so I was coming over to say congratulations," Slater continued. "But it turns out it was her aunt and she was just trying to help her aunt capture the beauty and the romance of the park... The next thing I knew, we were hanging out in the Everglades."