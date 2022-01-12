Trey Songz Accused of Sexually Assaulting Basketball Player Dylan Gonzalez

Former UNLV basketball player Dylan Gonzalez alleges Trey Songz sexually assaulted her during a previous interaction with him at a “well-known” Las Vegas hotel. In a statement made on Instagram, Gonzalez expanded on her recent comments made on Twitter where she accused him of being a rapist saying that she was incited to share her story after hearing the story of another one of Trey’s alleged victims.

“With what seems like endlessly reocurring [sic] news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well-known Las Vegas hotel,” she began in her statement.

“I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone. I stand with you and encourage all those who have suffered abuse to speak out and come forward. Suppression of our voices only emboldens our oppressors, and you cannot heal what you do not reveal,” Gonzalez said.

She continued in her message adding that she’s pursuing the best course of legal action through her legal counsel, George Vrabeck. It seems as though Vrabeck represents another one of Songz’s alleged victims, Jahaura Jeffries, in another legal complaint against the singer. Jeffries, who was formerly known to the world as Jane Doe, first filed a civil suit against the singer in January 2020 under an anonymous pseudonym alleging that the singer inappropriately placed his fingers into her vagina while at a New Year’s Eve party at Diddy’s Miami mansion in 2018. Jeffries issued a refiling of the same complaint in December despite a judge dismissing the case earlier and is now seeking $20 million in damages in her new case –– a drastic jump from the previous $10 million she asked for. She also claimed in the suit that another woman in the VIP section told her she had a similar interaction with the singer.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.