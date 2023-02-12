Trey Songz Sued by Rape Accuser

Trey Songz is facing a $25 million sexual assault lawsuit. The "Neighbors Know My Name" R&B crooner has been accused of rape by multiple women in the past few years. theGrio reports that an unidentified woman has refiled a case against him, accusing him of molesting her at a 2016 party. He was previously accused by the same woman in a case a year ago, but the case was released. The woman, listed as Jane Doe, also named the singer's production company, his record label Atlantic Records, record executive Kevin Liles, and 300 Entertainment as defendants in the suit.

The woman says that she and Songz struck up a friendship, and had several consensual sexual encounters before the inicdnt in question. She says the assault occurred at a house party in West Hills, CA in March 2016. Regarding what happened that night, she says Songz assaulted her upstairs at the home when she refused his advances for anal sex.

The complaints says Songz threw the woman to the floor, ripped off her underwear, and anally penetrating her. In the suit, Songz is accused of sexual battery, sexual assault, negligence, and intentional infliction of mental distress. The singer has not commented on the allegations.

In 2022, Doe sued Songz civilly. The case was dismissed due to the statue of limitations expiring on the case.

In her new suit, she's suing Liles, Atlantic Records, 300 Entertainment, and the production company owned by Songz as defendants alleging they "managed and promoted" Songz's music career, asserting that they are therefore "responsible in some manner under Cal. Civ. Pro. Code §340.16 for the sexual assault herein alleged."

In 2017, actress Keke Palmer accused Songz of "sexual intimidation". She claims he intimidated her at a house party amid a music video shoot she was unaware she was being filmed for. Songz denied the allegations.

In a Tweet, she wrote: "This is preposterous. How am I in this video Trey?" Palmer wrote. "After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict. Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time," Billboard reports.