Chris Hemsworth Clarifies His Genetic Predisposition for Alzheimer's, Hits Back at Retirement Rumors

Chris Hemsworth has clarified a few things regarding his health. The 40-year-old Australian actor shared his frustration with Vanity Fair over headlines linking rumors of his impending retirement from acting to news of his genetic predisposition for Alzheimer's.

According to Hemsworth, who appears on the magazine's May cover, "It really kind of pissed me off because it felt like I had been vulnerable with something personal and shared this. "No matter how much I said, 'This is not a death sentence,' the story became that I have dementia, and I'm reconsidering life and retiring and so on," the star explained, adding that he has not quit Hollywood.

Despite this, Hemsworth maintained a sense of humor and said, "I did read a really funny comment at the bottom of one article: 'I hope Chris forgets he's retiring and comes back.'" As the actor revealed in an interview with the magazine Vanity Fair in November 2022 during his work on his upcoming National Geographic docuseries Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, he underwent genetic testing. He discovered he has a high chance of developing Alzheimer's disease.

In the series, the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star learned he carries two copies of the gene APOE4, which puts him at a greater risk of developing this disease. As a result, he is eight to 10 times more likely to develop Alzheimer's in the future.

As a result, Hemsworth has been focusing on brain health and "incorporating more solitude" into his life, he told Men's Health last year. "I've always been pretty consistent with my exercise commitments, but lately I've really felt the importance of taking time for yourself without any outside voice or stimulation and making time for stillness," he said, adding he is also increasing his mindfulness efforts.

"I do a lot of meditation and breath work mostly during sauna and ice bath routines. For me, my favorite mindfulness work comes from the immersion in physical actives that allow me to be fully present and force me out of [my] head and into my body, in particular surfing."

Sleep is also a priority for the actor. "I have a more consistent approach to my sleep," he shared, revealing that he tries to stay off of screens at least an hour before bed, swapping scrolling for reading and "in addition focusing on not being attached to every thought and be the observer to the noise when possible, just stepping back from the internal chatter."