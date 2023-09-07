Alabama Barker Shares Sweet Note From Dad Travis Barker Following Kourtney Kardashian's Health Scare

Alabama Barker has shared a sweet note from her dad, Travis Barker, following Kourtney Kardashian's recent health scare. On Instagram, Alabama revealed a photo of a post-it note from her dear ol' dad. "You are my everything," it read, per ET.

The new post comes just one day after Kardashian revealed she'd been hospitalized, seemingly due to a pregnancy complication. "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," she wrote, alongside a photo of Barker holding her hand. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

Kardashian continued, "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant." She then concluded, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing." Fans grew concerned when it was revealed that Barker would be leaving his tour with Blink-182 due to a family emergency, which was eventually revealed to be Kardashian's hospitalization.

Barker and Kardashian were rumored to be dating in late 2020, but their relationship was official by early 2021 and they married in 2022. While they are expecting parents, Barker shares Alabama, son Landon, and stepdaughter Atiana with his ex, Shanna Moakler. Kardashian, has three kids from her previous relationship with Scott Disick: sons Mason and Reign, and daughter Penelope. In June, Kardashian showed up at one of Barker's concerts with his band, Blink-182, and revealed her pregnancy by holding up a sign that read, "Travis, I'm Pregnant."

Previously, Barker teased that he and Kardashian have already picked out a name for their unborn baby. Kardashian shared a series of poolside maternity photos on Instagram, with some showing her holding her baby bump and others featuring Barker alongside her. While there is no caption on the post, down in the comments, Barker teased, "I already know his name," with a winking emoji.