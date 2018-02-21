Tyga Admits in New Song That Kylie Jenner Caught Him Cheating

Tyga is admitting that Kylie Jenner caught him cheating.

In his new song “King of the Jungle” off of his latest album KYOTO, Tyga, Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, opens up about his relationship with Jenner and confesses that he was “unfaithful” and that “his angel” caught him, Hollywood Life reports.

“I been unfaithful, you were an angel / I ran off with your halo, yeah, I made you unstable / Did you get what you came for? Yeah, I got what I came for / You love that designer but being my girl was your favorite label, yeah / I been caught and now the case closed, I don’t know / Yeah, I been caught and now the case closed, don’t know / I’ma tell it all, let the cassette go, oh, no /You want me to say that it ain’t so, but I can’t say it ain’t, so you know,” he raps in the song, which many speculate is about Jenner.

The rapper, 28, and Jenner, 20, had an on-again-off-again relationship, but officially called it quits in March of 2017.

The 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member opened up about the end of their relationship on her show, Life of Kylie, saying there “was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and T. He and I will always, always have a bond. There was no crazy fight, we just decided…Well, I decided that I’m really young. I don’t want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he’s really not that type of person.”

While Tyga is rumored to still be attempting to be a part of Kylie’s life, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling has already moved on. On Feb. 1, after months of speculation, the makeup mogul welcomed daughter Stormi Webster into the world with boyfriend Travis Scott.