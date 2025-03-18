Tracy Morgan Breaks His Silence After Vomiting on Court at Knicks Game, Leaving in Wheelchair

Tracy Morgan is “doing ok” after his courtside health scare.

The 30 Rock star, 56, took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 18, to update followers on his wellbeing after he had to be evacuated off the court in a wheelchair during a New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden the day before.

“Thank you for all your concern!” Morgan captioned a photo on Instagram of himself giving the thumbs-up from his hospital bed. “I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning. Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!”

The comedian even joked that his sickness may have even helped the Knicks take home a win against the Miami Heat. “More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court,” he wrote, “so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs.”

Concerning videos of Morgan first surfaced on social media after he threw up on the court and appeared to be bleeding from his nose. The game was delayed in the third quarter for about 10 minutes due to the incident.

The Emmy-nominated actor has long suffered various health issues and was diagnosed with diabetes in 1996, a condition that later required a kidney transplant.

Tracy Morgan attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

In 2014, Morgan was severely injured in a car accident when a limo in which he was a passenger was hit by a Walmart truck. The performer suffered a severe brain injury and multiple broken bones at the time and spent two weeks in a coma after the crash. His collaborator and mentor, James McNair, was killed and others were injured.

Morgan, who shares daughter Maven, 11, with Megan Wollover and adult sons Gitrid, Malcolm and Tracy Jr. with ex Sabina Morgan, told Matt Rogers at SNL 50 in February, “I’m just thanking the Lord that I’m a part of this, that I survived that accident and I’m alive to be here for this.”