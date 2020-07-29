✖

Tracy Morgan is officially headed for a divorce. On Wednesday, the former 30 Rock star announced that he has split from wife Megan Wollover. The estranged couple originally wed in August of 2015 and share 7-year-old daughter Maven Sonae.

Morgan stated to Entertainment Tonight in which he expressed that he and Wollover were getting a divorce after five years of marriage. "Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce," his statement read. "This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy." A spokesperson for the New Jersey Superior Court confirmed to the publication that Morgan's attorney submitted a divorce complaint on Wednesday. They also shared that the case will likely be sealed.

About three months before this news was reported, Morgan spoke with ET's Kevin Frasier about quarantining with his wife amidst the coronavirus pandemic. During the interview, the comedian joked that the couple was keeping their romance alive as they quarantined together. In addition to recounting some of the pair's romantic activities, he said that he's merely trying to stay positive for the sake of his family. "I'm just staying focused, staying positive. This virus has been here before, man. I can't spook out, I'm not gonna do it," he said. "I'm the head of my family, I've got to stay strong and that's how I'm handling it. I got to be strong for my kids and my wife."

As previously mentioned, Morgan and Wollover wed in August of 2015, nearly a year after he was involved in a tragic car accident that left him severely injured (the accident also caused the death of his friend, fellow comedian James McNair). The two had been engaged since 2011. Before their nuptials, Morgan opened up to PEOPLE about that aforementioned accident, telling the publication that he was determined to recover so that he could walk Wollover down the aisle. He explained at the time, "I don't want to walk my wife down the aisle with a cane or in a wheelchair. So I had to go hard with the therapy." He added, "I had to get better. There was no ifs, ands or buts about it."

Morgan explained that he had to relearn how to sit down, stand up, and walk again, all of which provided physically challenging obstacles on his road to recovery. But, he shared that his then-upcoming wedding was one of his biggest motivators as he went through physical therapy. "I am working out now, but physical therapy isn't easy," he said. "It's a lot of ooch-ing and lot of ouching and screaming, but I am determined."