Tracy Morgan Has Fun Calling Out Lorne Michaels at ‘SNL50’ Concert

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert has been bringing out many special guests, including former Saturday Night Live cast member Tracy Morgan, who poked fun at creator Lorne Michaels. From 1996 to 2003, Morgan was a cast member on the long-running variety sketch series and has hosted twice, making numerous appearances throughout the years. Even despite his impact on the show, Morgan called out Michaels for “disrespecting” him.

“Is everyone having a good time?” Morgan asked the audience before adding, “Well, I’m not!” Per Deadline, Morgan shared he’s “been disrespected. Lorne Michaels, you have disrespected me, b—-!” It was all in good fun, though, and Michaels was even laughing when the camera panned to him. Morgan was upset that Michaels didn’t ask him to perform, so he took advantage of the microphone and being on stage.

“I don’t care what Lorne Michaels thinks,” Morgan said. “He’s going to be dead in a week. It’s true! I went to the Hamptons a while back, and Lorne said, ‘I’m only going to stay alive until the 50th [season], and then I’m going to kick the bucket.” He then claimed that Michaels told him he didn’t know him when he asked about the anniversary and was told to park Tina Fey’s car. Michaels was seen laughing through the whole bit, so there are definitely no hard feelings.

At the very least, it has been confirmed that Morgan will be among the many former cast members taking part in SNL50: The Anniversary Special this Sunday, so while he wasn’t able to really show off his voice during The Homecoming Concert, maybe he’ll have better luck during the anniversary special.

Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live is celebrating the 50th anniversary all weekend. Tomorrow night, NBC will be rebroadcasting the first-ever episode of SNL that premiered all the way back in October 2011. Then, on Sunday, the red carpet for SNL50: The Anniversary Special will be airing at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the actual anniversary special at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, and it will feature loads of guests and surprises for three straight hours. SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music, and SNL50: The Homecoming Concert are streaming now on Peacock. SNL50: The Anniversary Special airs this Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.