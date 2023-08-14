Tracy Morgan Reveals He's Taking Ozempic

SNL alum Tracy Morgan has revealed that he's taking Ozempic, the world's newest weight-loss trend. The comedian was a guest on Today with Hoda & Jenna, and he told the hosts that he's been doing Ozempic injections lately. "You've been working on your body and your health," Kotb said, to which Morgan responded, "No, that's Ozempic."

"That's how this weight got lost," Morgan added. "I went and got a prescription and I got Ozempic." He then quipped, "And I ain't letting it go!" The actor explained, "I take Ozempic every Thursday." He also joked, "It cuts my appetite in half. Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos." Ozempic is a prescription drug that's mainly used to "manage blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes, along with lifestyle improvements in diet and exercise" and "lower certain risks in adults who have both heart disease and diabetes," per Healthline. However, in recent months, the drug has become widely touted as a weight loss cure. Notably, Morgan also lives with Diabetes, which he was diagnosed with in 1996.

Tracy Morgan also shares his hot takes on some topics, from tattooing your partner's name to going to space. pic.twitter.com/aTWdpcxfwy — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) August 14, 2023

Recently, PopCulture.com's Anna Rumer spoke with Botched doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif, who have been very outspoken about Ozempic. "I think these drugs are a breakthrough, they're here to stay, but we don't really know exactly how to use them," Dubrow explained. "They have a lot more complications in non-diabetics than we really realize. But if we stop people from shaming people for using these, like they're cheating, we will learn more quickly how to use them and be able to use them more effectively and safely. So let's stop the Ozempic-shaming. Let's learn how to use them and tell your doctor if you're on these drugs."

In a previous interview, the pair urged people not to shame anyone who uses the injections for weight loss purposes, as it could do more damage than good. "It's dangerous because people aren't talking about the side effects. And the problem with Ozempic shaming is that people won't admit to this, so they're not able to teach other people their experience with it," Dubrow told E! News. "If you go on these Ozempic-type drugs and you drink too much, particularly as the dose goes up every four weeks, people who have an innocent amount of alcohol-maybe the two drinks you'd have on a Saturday night-are in the hospital. This is happening all the time and we're not talking about it."