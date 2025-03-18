Tracy Morgan Falls Ill at Knicks Game, Seen Being Wheeled Out of Madison Square Garden

A scary scene unfolded on Monday night as Tracy Morgan was wheeled out of a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden after puking on the court.

The celebrity Knicks super-fan was seen vomiting courtside, and the game was subsequently delayed for a long period of time as a nearby ball boy appeared to tell the referee “we don’t have a mop” on the live broadcast.

Morgan later held a towel over his face and was put in a wheelchair as he was led out of the arena.

The Knicks went on to lose the game to the Miami Heat, 116 to 95.

Last week, it was announced that Morgan will star alongside Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe in a new NBC sitcom that is being dubbed a 30 Rock reunion, as the creative team behind that series is also responsible for this as-yet-unnamed series. Morgan was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2009 for his role as Tracy Jordan in the legendary sitcom.

There are no further details on Morgan’s condition at this time.