Miley Cyrus Tears up Talking About Her Dad Billy Ray Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has been baring her soul quite a bit as part of her ABC special and her new son "Used To Be Young" and its TikTok series reflecting on her life. According to Entertainment Tonight, one of Cyrus' biggest topics has been her childhood and relationship with her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and mother Tish. The latter was recently married to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, with Miley Cyrus in attendance.

She saved most of her revelations on the special for her father, noting the differences in their path to adulthood and how they are today. "When I was born, my dad had the no. 1 country song," Cyrus says in the TV special. "My dad grew up the opposite of me, so I think that's where me and my dad's relationship to fame and success is wildly different. Him feeling loved by a big audience impacted him emotionally more than it ever could me. When he feels special or important, it's like healing a childhood wound. And I've always been made to feel like a star."

She got pretty emotional while talking about her father, admitting that his story makes her emotional while also opening the door to her happy memories with her father. She also has a little bit of creative praise for him to top it off.

"I do have a lot of great memories singing music with my dad, like, learning and absorbing and I think I can see my wheels turning and watching his voice and the way that he's using the instrument," Cyrus adds. "I will say I feel vocally, my dad was under appreciated."

Elsewhere in the TikTok series, Cyrus has talked about auditioning for Hannah Montana, her grueling schedule, and her controversial younger days after leaving the Disney series. A big moment is her controversial Vanity Fair cover in 2008 which featured a topless Cyrus covered by a sheet.

"I took part in a photo shoot that was supposed to be 'artistic,' and now, seeing the photographs and reading the story, I feel so embarrassed. I never intended for any of this to happen, and I apologise to my fans, who I care so deeply about," Cyrus said in an apology at the time, adding some layers to her reflection.

"Everyone knows the controversy of the photo, but they don't really know the behind the scenes which is always much more meaningful," Cyrus says now. "My little sister Noah was sitting on Annie [Leibovitz]'s lap and actually pushing the button of the camera taking the pictures. My family was on set. And this was the first time I ever wore red lipstick because Patti Dubroff, who did my makeup, thought that that would be another element that would divide me from Hannah Montana."

The backlash to that moment and her attempt to separate from Hannah Montana was "upsetting." "This image of me is the complete opposite of the bubblegum pop star that I had [become] known for being," Cyrus added. There's still plenty to be revealed as the "Used To Be Young" series continues on TikTok.