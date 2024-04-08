Miley Cyrus' Sister Noah Just Stirred up More Family Drama

Noah Cyrus' recent social media activity is causing more drama amid the rumored Cyrus family feud. Miley Cyrus' 24-year-old sister took to Instagram Saturday to like, then unlike, a thirst trap taken by her former brother-in-law, Liam Hemsworth.

The Land of Bad actor, who was married to Miley from 2018 to 2020, shared a gym selfie to Instagram Friday he captioned, "#Legday." Hemsworth continued, "A massive thank you to everyone that has watched 'Land of Bad!' The feedback has been awesome. Extremely grateful for all the love and support!"

After news broke that Noah had dropped a like on Hemworth's steamy Instagram pic, she took to her Instagram Story to seemingly respond to the backlash she was receiving, writing in since-deleted posts, "Who gives a f-ckkkk" and "There's no greater joy than seeing y'all get sooooo angry over the dumbest s-t it's so entertaining and funny."

Rumors of feuding in the Cyrus family sparked as Noah and Miley's mom, Tish Cyrus, tied the knot with Dominic Purcellin August 2023, just over a year after she filed for divorce from her ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus. While Miley and her siblings Brandi and Trace Cyrus all attended the wedding ceremony, Noah and Braison Cyrus notably skipped the occasion.

In March, Us Weekly broke the news that prior to Tish dating her new husband, the Prison Break actor was romantically involved with Noah, creating a rift in the family. The outlet reported that Noah had been seeing the 54-year-old actor for eight or nine months when her 56-year-old mother began "pursuing" him. The mother-daughter duo reportedly hasn't spoken since.

Last month, Tish admitted on an episode of her and daughter Brandi Cyrus' Sorry We're Stoned podcast that there were "definitely issues" in her marriage to Purcell. Tish said she "takes things so personally" while Purcell is "just very blunt," which "could be a problem." She continued, "But you know what, this is where I've grown, is like, I just feel like instead now of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations. ...And instead [of] getting so upset and heated about it, and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion. I've never been good at that. These are definitely issues. But issues also, because I love him, that I'm dealing with."