Rumer Willis Reveals Split From Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas: 'I'm Single Momming It'

Rumer Willis is "single momming it." The 36-year-old has revealed that she split from Derek Richard Thomas, her now-ex-boyfriend and father of her 16-month-old daughter Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, the first grandchild for both of Willis' parents, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

During an "Ask Me Anything (AMA) Uncensored" on Instagram this month, Willis was asked, "Are you and Derek still a couple?" She replied, "Nope I am single momming it and co-parenting." Willis went on to add, "I'm so grateful for Lou. She is the best thing in my life and I am forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life," per PEOPLE.

It's unclear exactly when Willis and Thomas first started dating, but PEOPLE reports that they are believed to have been in a relationship since 2022, which is the same year they announced they were expecting a child. Louetta Isley was later born in April 2023.

At the time, over on Instagram, Willis shared a picture of her action star dad holding baby Louetta. In the post caption, Rumer paid tribute to the two most important dads in her life. "Fathers to the old and new," she wrote. "Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life. His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful. Papa I'm so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game."

To Thomas, she offered: "Happy 1st Father's Day. Thank you for building a beautiful garden for Lou to play in and eat from. Thank you for filling the house with music for her to hear. Thank you for all the late night diaper changes and silly faces. I'm so grateful our girl has a papa that loves her so much and someone so goofy and weird so she knows that's ok for her to be too. Thank you for the greatest girl I could imagine in my wildest dreams. We love you."