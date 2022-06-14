Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' Feud Flares up After Their Daughter Joins OnlyFans

✖

Charlie Sheen blamed his ex-wife Denise Richards for their 18-year-old daughter Sami Sheen joining OnlyFans. The Two and a Half Men star did "not condone" Sami creating a profile for the website often used to share adult content. Sami moved in with Sheen last fall after she claimed Richards' household was "abusive," but Sheen says she is no longer living with him.

"She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof," Sheen told Page Six Monday. "I do not condone this, but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative, and not sacrifice her integrity."

Sami celebrated her 18th birthday in March. On Monday, she shared a post on Instagram, telling her fans to click the link in her bio to "see more." One of the links on her Linktree page is her OnlyFans profile, where she promises to share "new content" two to three times a week. She also offered to chat privately with subscribers.

Richards showed support for her decision. "Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you," Richards wrote on her daughter's Instagram post. "I love you. Thank you," Sami replied. "Sami is 18, and this decision wasn't based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices," Richards added in a comment to Page Six.

Sami made headlines in September 2021, when she posted a disturbing TikTok video claiming she moved out of her mother's house in 2020. She claimed she was "trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc." She captioned another video, "Now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self-love, and dropped out of high school." Sami then moved in with her father, a source told Page Six.

In February, Richards said her relationship with Sami was still strained. "It's very difficult. I know we'll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained," she said on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live. She said Sheen has "different rules" at his house and "that's okay." However, she did not agree with "certain things" Sheen does and said Sami was not in school.

However, it appears Sami's relationship with her mother has improved in recent months. In May, they spent Mother's Day together, with Sami sharing new photos of the two together on Instagram. "Happy mother's day!! I love u so much, mom. U have no idea how grateful I am to have u in my life," Sami wrote.

Richards and Sheen are also parents to 16-year-old daughter Lola. The Good Advice co-stars were married from 2002 to 2016. Richards adopted daughter Eloise, 11, in 2011 and married Aaron Phyphers in 2018. Sheen shares 13-year-old twins Bob and Max with his third ex-wife, Brooke Mueller. Sheen is also dad to Cassandra Estevez, 37.