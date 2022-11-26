Denise Richards Breaks Silence on Horrifying Road Rage Attack

Denise Richards was definitely disturbed by the violent road rage attack she survived last week, but she did not let it keep her from doing the things she loves. The 51-year-old reality star spoke out on Instagram this weekend, saying that she is grateful she and her husband Aaron Phypers are alive. She also thanked fans for their support during this traumatic time.

Phypers was driving with Richards in the passenger's seat on Monday, Nov. 14 when an irritated driver fired a gun at their truck. According to a report by TMZ, one shot was fired and no one was injured, though the truck itself suffered one bullet hole. Richards opened up about this experience on Wednesday, writing: "I want to give my sincerest thanks to all who have reached out to me and Aaron during this time. The love and support from all of you has been overwhelming!! We are so thankful for each and every one of you."

Richards' post picked up thousands of likes and comments, mostly from fans affirming their love for the actress. One person wrote: "You are so courageous... you bring so many injustices to our attention... you might not know that or recognize the power of sharing your traumas, just by being in the public eye, but you do." Another added: "What the hell is wrong with this world? People have lost their minds. Glad you and your family are ok."

Phyper was driving Richards to Popsicle Studio in Los Angeles where she was supposed to continue working on a movie at the time of the shooting. They were reportedly slowing down in a city street looking for their destination when a driver behind them began yelling and trying to pass them. While Phypers tried to make room for them to pass, the driver took one shot at their truck and then sped away.

Richards still made it to the studio, but reportedly arrived in tears. However, sources at the studio said that she worked the rest of her 12-hour day in spite of the excitement. Meanwhile, a member of the production called the police on their behalf, but it's unclear if any legal repercussions are in the works.

Richards has been working in reality TV more often than not in recent years – notably Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from 2019 to 2020. However, she is now back to working on scripted movies. Right now she is reportedly filming an action movie called Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace where she will co-star with Arifin Putra. It is a sequel to Angels Fallen (2020), both directed by Ali Zamani. It is about a group of demon slayers banding together to fight an army of the dead.

Richards has not given fans any further updates on her condition nor any plans for a criminal investigation. It seems that both she and Phypers are alright if a bit shook up.