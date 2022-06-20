Charlie Sheen Changes His Tune in Feud With Denise Richards About Daughter Joining OnlyFans

Charlie Sheen has changed his mind when it comes to daughter Sami Sheen's OnlyFans page. After ex-wife Denise Richards reacted to his initial statement saying he "did not condone" the 18-year-old's new venture, Sheen said in a new statement to Us Weekly that he had rethought his stance and will support his daughter.

"Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed," the Two and a Half Men actor said in a statement. "Now more than ever, it's essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she'll have it abundantly."

Previously, Sheen had said that Sami's OnlyFans endeavor "did not occur under [his] roof," adding that he did "not condone" her actions but "urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity." Shortly after, Richards came out to support her daughter, doubling down in an impassioned Instagram statement Friday that called out Sheen.

"I have to say I wish I had the confidence my 18-year-old has," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote. "And I also can't be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things and Playboy, & quite frankly, her father shouldn't be either." Richards continued to praise Sami for being able to "ignore the negative at her age," and "shut out the noise," something that "took me many years and I still sometimes struggle."

She added, "The judgment [is because] men and women of the adult film industry are on there. Well, I imagine they're on Instagram and Twitter too. Is there really a difference between posting a picture of ourselves in a bikini on IG? We've all done it. Because you get paid on OnlyFans? I'm pretty sure IG & Twitter & Facebook do quite well off all of us. Is it so bad to control it and monetize it too?" The model concluded by saying that she would open her own OnlyFans if she could "get paid" at "her age," adding a note for the haters. "Those of you that are so judgmental," she wrote. "Sounds like you might already subscribe to an OnlyFans account. Have a great weekend."