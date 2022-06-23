Denise Richards Comes Full Circle by Following Daughter in Joining OnlyFans

Denise Richards has announced that she joined OnlyFans days after her daughter Sami made the same decision. Taking to Instagram on June 23, Richards, 51, wrote, "Ready…here we go💛," alongside a video that showed her stepping into the ocean. "#onlyfans Link in bio." She shared a photo of herself looking into the camera on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Link in bio baby."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has spoken out in defense of her teenage daughter Sami, who made her OnlyFans debut a few weeks ago. "I have to say I wish I had the confidence my 18-year-old has," Richards wrote on Instagram. "And I also can't be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things and Playboy, & quite frankly, her father shouldn't be either." She commended Sami for being able to "ignore the negative at her age," and "shut out the noise," something that "took me many years, and I still sometimes struggle."

Charlie Sheen blamed Denise Richards for their daughter's decision to join OnlyFans. Sheen said he did not condone Sami creating a profile for the website that often shares adult content. Having found Richards' household to be "abusive" in the fall, Sami moved in with Sheen, but now Sheen says she no longer lives with him.

"She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof," Sheen told Page Six. "I do not condone this, but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative, and not sacrifice her integrity."

In her own statement, Richards, who divorced Sheen in 2006, took issue with Sheen's criticism of her parenting skills. "Sami is 18, and this decision wasn't based on whose house she lives in," she told Us Weekly. "All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices."

Richards wrote days later on Instagram that she had only "recently" discovered OnlyFans, but that it didn't seem to be that different from what she sees on other social media sites. "Is there really a difference posting a picture of yourself in a bikini on IG?" she wrote. "We've all done it. Because you get paid on OnlyFans? … Is it so bad to control it & monetize it too?"

Moreover, she expressed a desire to have her own OnlyFans page. "I'm sorry, but s–t if I can get paid and at my age? To see me in a bikini?!" she added. "God bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account."

Sheen later admitted that he forgot to note some of the "salient points" that his ex-wife made in her Instagram post. "Now more than ever, it's essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon as she embarks on this new adventure," he told Us Weekly in a statement on June 18. "From this moment forward, she'll have it abundantly."

After turning 18 in March, Sami shared a post on Instagram in June urging her fans to click the link in her bio to "see more." Then a link on her Linktree page points to her OnlyFans profile, where she promises to share "new content" two to three times a week and engage in private conversations with subscribers on an ongoing basis.

Richards expressed support for her decision."Sami is 18, and this decision wasn't based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices," Richards stated in a comment to Page Six. Sheen and Richards also have a daughter, 16-year-old Lola. Their marriage lasted from 2002 to 2016.