Denise Richards Shot at During Terrifying Road Rage Incident

Denise Richards was reportedly in a very scary road rage incident in Los Angeles Monday. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband, Aaron Phypers, were shot at by another driver upset with Phypers' driving, reports TMZ. Richards, 51, still worked on a movie for 12 hours after the incident.

Richards and Phypers were heading to Popsicle Studio in Los Angeles, with Phypers driving their truck. Phypers had trouble finding the studio and the driver behind them was "getting irritated," TMZ reports. The other driver began shouting at Phypers and tried to pass in front of them. Phypers was ready to let the driver do so, but the driver still shot at their truck. Thankfully no one was injured. TMZ published a photo of the bullet hole, which was just in front of the taillight on the driver's side.

After the incident, Richards arrived on set in tears, sources told TMZ. A production member saw the bullet hole and called 911. It is unknown if police went to the scene to take a report.

Despite the traumatic scene, Richards powered though the rest of the day. She worked 12 hours, with Phypers watching from behind the cameras. After she finished up work, an off-duty police officer at the set escorted Richards and Phypers back to the freeway and they made it home safely. Coincidentally, the day included a gun safety meeting for everyone on set.

Richards was working on Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace, a new action movie co-starring Arifin Putra (The Raid 2). The movie is directed by Ali Zamani, who also directed Angels Fallen (2020). In this new movie, Gabriel (Josh Burdett) gathers a group of demon slayers to fight an army of the dead. Richards plays a tough weapons expert whose job is to provide Gabriel's group with the firepower they need, notes Variety. Uncork'd Entertainment will release the movie in 2023.

The scary road rage incident comes as Richards finds herself again in the middle of a feud with her former RHOBH co-stars. Back on Oct. 20, Richards publicly asked why Lisa Rinna was "so cruel" and "so vindictive" on the show. In response, Rinna posted a clip of Richards on her Instagram Story, adding, "She clearly needs attention let's give it to her."

Richards left the show in 2020 after Brandi Glanville claimed they had an affair, allegations that Richards denied. Rinna and Richards were friends until Rinna pressed Richards about it during RHOBH Season 10. In June, Rinna claimed she texted Richards an apology.