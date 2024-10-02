OnlyFans Model Found Dead in Harbor: Adriana Vieira Partied on Rapper's Boat Before Incident

The name of the rapper who hosted the party has not been disclosed.

Brazilian model and OnlyFans creator Adriana Vieira was found dead in the waters near Key Biscayne, Florida, after attending a party on a yacht hosted by an unnamed rapper. The tragic incident occurred on the night of Sept. 21, 2023, leaving behind many unanswered questions and initiating a police investigation.

Vieira, who went by the online alias "Lady Rich Forever," reportedly jumped off the yacht for a swim and never resurfaced. Authorities responded to a call at 200 Rickenbacker Causeway at approximately 8:30 p.m., and her body was discovered soon after by a team from the Miami Police Department, Miami-Dade Police, and Miami Fire Rescue. Although she was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, she was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to Miami New Times.

The identity of the rapper who hosted the yacht party has not been released, and as of now, no one has been implicated in the case. "The incident is being treated as an unclassified death while we await the results of the medical examiner's report," a Miami Police spokesperson said in a statement, per the outlet.

Vieira's family, devastated by the loss, is seeking answers and justice. Her mother, Antonia de Lourdes Vieira, expressed her grief and frustration to Brazilian media, saying, "I want my daughter's death to be investigated. I also need help to bring her body back to Brazil." Her mother also expressed fear that Vieira might be buried in a "pauper's grave" if arrangements are not made soon.

Originally from São Paulo, Vieira had moved to Florida with her husband, Roberto Tesario, and their six-year-old son. Tesario eventually returned to Brazil, leaving Vieira to raise their child on her own in the U.S. Her young son is now under the care of a nanny as her family makes arrangements to travel to Miami to retrieve her remains.

Vieira had a significant online presence, with over 500,000 followers on Instagram, where she often shared images of her glamorous life, including travel photos and moments spent with her son. Her final Instagram post, dated Sept. 21, shows two women on a yacht silhouetted against the setting sun, with a bottle of champagne in the foreground. This image was uploaded just hours before she met her tragic fate.

Beyond Instagram, Vieira was active on OnlyFans, a site that offered her adult content for a monthly fee of $14. She was also involved in the fashion industry, having walked the runway during Miami Swim Week in July 2023. In addition to her modeling career, she had dabbled in music, though her primary income apparently came from her work on social media platforms.

As the investigation continues, police have yet to confirm whether foul play was involved or if it was a tragic accident. While the Miami Police Department is keeping details under wraps, the public and Vieira's followers are left wondering what truly happened at that yacht party.

Her death has drawn comparisons to other recent tragedies involving public figures, such as the case of Polish model Paulina Lerch, who was found dead alongside her husband in their home earlier this year. However, the circumstances surrounding the two cases are vastly different, and Vieira's death remains a mystery until further evidence is uncovered.