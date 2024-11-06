Tori Spelling Reminds Brian Austin Green of Time They Slept Together, Which He Does Not Recall

Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green’s night of passion wasn’t as memorable for one of the two Beverly Hills, 90210 stars as it was for the other.

The former co-stars looked back on their complicated relationship over the years as Spelling recalled on the Tuesday, Nov. 5 episode of her MisSpelling podcast the first time she and Green had sex.

“I was like, ‘Why are you always getting mad? Why are we always fighting?’” Spelling recalled of the duo’s trip to Disneyland. “And you said, ‘Have you ever thought that maybe I fight with you because I love you?’”

“It was like we were out of a John Hughes movie,” she continued. “Then, you started kissing me in the middle of public and I was like, ‘Oh my god. There are people around and he’s kissing me. This is crazy!’ And then you were like, ‘Do you want to get out of here?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah!’”

Spelling, 51, said that the next morning, she called their co-star Jennie Garth, 52, to tell her what had happened. “She was the first person I was like, ‘You’re not gonna believe what happened, Brian and I slept together,’” the actress remembered. “She was like, ‘What?’”

Despite Spelling’s recollection of their night together, Green admitted, “I remember other times, but I do not remember that time at all. I don’t know how that’s possible.” The Trick actress, who now shares kids Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, 7, with ex-husband Dean McDermott, told Green that they were both intoxicated at the time, which he noted was “kind of the theme” for that time in their life, as they were “going out a lot.”

Green and Spelling had an interesting dynamic as friends, co-stars, and lovers throughout the years. “We used to have those huge blowout fights for a lot,” Green explained. “I think a lot of that was attraction and a lot of that was really coming of age in it all.”

The Knots Landing actor, who shares son Zane, 2, with fianceé Sharna Burgess and sons Noah, 19, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, with ex-wife Megan Fox, continued that going from the “hyperactive, geeky, annoying kid in school” to a Hollywood star was jarring. “I still had no game,” he joked. “So to me when it was like I was attracted to somebody, that’s what I did. It’s what kids do.”

“It was a strange chemistry that we had,” Green told Spelling. “We had a sexual chemistry that we would tease each other with a little bit. We would jump into and then we’d quickly jump out of because we were through it all. We were really good friends. We were brother and sister. Like we covered the [gamut] of what a relationship could be.”