Tori Spelling Announces New TV Series

✖

Tori Spelling is adding yet another credit to her acting resume. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is set to host the upcoming streaming series @Home with Tori. The new original lifestyle series, consisting of 10 half-hour episodes, will stream on smart-TV maker Vizio's WatchFree+ platform.

Each episode of the upcoming series will be entered around themes curated by Spelling, including mothers and daughters to pool parties and cocktail specials. Described as having "something for everyone," @Home with Tori will also feature a variety of special guests, including Patti Stanger of The Millionaire Matchmaker and many more. Although an exact premiere date has not yet been announced, the show, which is currently in production, will premiere sometime in May. Vizio announced @Home with Tori alongside a sizzle reel.

In announcing the upcoming series, Greg Barnard, Director of Content Acquisition at VIZIO and Executive Producer of @Home with Tori, said Vizio is "excited to work" with Spelling and Jacob Nasser, who produces. Barnard added that the series is a perfect fit for Vizio, as Vizio viewers "enjoy cooking, DIY, and entertainment, and together we developed the episodes that were a natural fit for Tori's passions and that would resonate with what our viewers want to watch most." Teasing the series, Barnard said, "this show invites audiences to join Tori and special guests in her home for an exclusive entertainment experience and is another great example of how we continue to deliver programming that is unique, relevant and available only on VIZIO."

"To say I'm excited to film a series with my friends and family from the comfort of my own home would be an understatement," Spelling said in a press release. "From cooking to entertaining, we hope to inspire viewers to create memorable experiences from home. We are going to have a lot of fun and I'm thrilled the VIZIO audience will be along for the journey with us."

Marking the first original production from MyTime Movie Network, @Home with Tori is set to premiere on Vizio's WatchFree+ platform in May 2022. The series will mark the latest credit for Spelling, who is best known for her starring roles in several editions of Beverly Hills, 90210.