Rockstar Reveals Hospitalization for Concerning Eye Injury

Tom Fletcher is recovering at home following a recent trip to the hospital for a concerning eye condition. The McFly guitarist and founder revealed in a recent update on Instagram that he is facing a six-week recovery time after he was diagnosed with uveitis, a form of eye inflammation affecting the middle layer of tissue in the eye wall that can be caused by infection, injury, or an autoimmune or inflammatory disease, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The 37-year-old rock star shared the health update on Monday by sharing a series of two photos of himself. In the first photo, Fletcher could be seen with a noticeably swollen and droopy eye. In the second image, he assured fans he was ok as he gave them a thumbs up and donned a pair of sunglasses. In the caption, he apologized for having "been quiet for a bit," as he went on to explain, "I was wiped out with some sort of illness and in bed for a few days." Fletcher said that just as he "got back on my feet yesterday and uveitis decided to kick me down again."

Per the Mayo Clinic, uveitis may cause eye redness, eye pain, light sensitivity, and blurred vision, with symptoms sometimes occurring suddenly and quickly worsening or sometimes developing gradually. In some cases, uveitis can be serious and lead to permanent vision loss. Thankfully, it seems that Fletcher is set to make a full recovery, and he has the medical team at London's A&E hospital to thank.

"Very grateful to have a dedicated eye A&E hospital in London! It's the 2nd time I've stumbled into that place holding my eyes and they've been amazing. Also, shout out to my amazing optician, Dipesh at [Parker and Hammond] who was giving me advice at nearly midnight last night. Hero," he wrote. "For now, it's dark rooms, sunglasses and 6 weeks of steroids. Merry Christmas!"

The health update spurred plenty of responses from Fletcher's followers, with his McFly bandmate Harry Judd teasing in the comments, "That's an elaborate excuse for pink eye." Lisa Snowden wrote, "Ouch- feel better soon," alongside a heart emoji. One fan added, "Hope it's a speedy recovery for a better Christmas." Fletcher has not provided any further updates about his condition at this time.