Tori Spelling Reveals Big Change in Her and Dean McDermott's Marriage Amid Breakup Speculation`

Tori Spelling isn't holding back when it comes to discussing her marriage with husband Dean McDermott amid rumors that the two are having problems. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum appeared on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live Thursday, speaking candidly when Lewis asked her, "What is really going on? Are things OK? Because I feel like the last time you were here things were good, you were having sex. Are you guys sleeping in the same bed?"

"You know what, right now my kids and dogs sleep in my bed. [Dean's] in a room," Spelling replied. The actress and her husband share five children — Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 9, Finn, 8, and Beau, 4. "Since he left — this is not good you guys. But since he left, he was gone for six months filming in another country. They all stayed with me. So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms. They have beds in there and two sleep in bed with me. And pets. Three dogs."

Lewis responded by saying that was "different" than the last time Spelling guested on the show, she coyly replied, "Maybe not. You never asked me that. You did not ask about sex." Lewis argued back, "I did ask you about sex and you said you were having sex," at which point Spelling called him a "liar." She continued in what quickly became an awkward exchange, "When you get really excited, I can tell how great your eyes look like. I haven't seen his eyes shine like this in years. When he's trying to like call me on my s—."

Spelling and McDermott married in 2006 and have had some serious ups and downs over the years. Over Christmas, the couple had fans speculating about the state of their marriage after McDermott didn't appear in her family's holiday photoshoot, and in March Spelling was spotted without her wedding ring. Split rumors were fueled later that month when the actress remained quiet on her 90210MG podcast after former co-star Jennie Garth gushed about her husband, making no mention of McDermott in the conversation about spouses. Those split rumors only increased in May, when neither Spelling nor McDermott took to Instagram to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary, but neither star has officially addressed if they are separated.