Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Pack on the PDA Following Separation Rumors

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are squashing those separation rumors. The couple marked Mother's Day weekend with a beachside getaway to an Orange County beach resort with their five children, and Spelling and McDermott didn't shy away from showing a little PDA in front of the cameras.

Soaking up the sun, the couple and their children – Liam, 14, Stella, 12, Hattie, 9, Finn, 8, and Beau, 4 – were spotted taking in the breathtaking views and frolicking along the beach in photos obtained by Hollywood Life, which you can view by clicking here. For the celebratory weekend getaway, the mom of five was spotted sporting a maroon swimsuit and black sheer long skirt with her blonde locks pulled back into a ponytail as her husband donned blue and gray swim shorts. The couple reportedly enjoyed some time together with their children in the Jacuzzi and were also photographed holding hands as they walked alongside one another on the beach.

Along with the paparazzi snaps, Spelling also shared some photos from the trip to her Instagram account. The post included a gallery of images highlighting the fun getaway, including an image of the proud mama and all five of her children and several more snaps of her children throughout the weekend. Spelling said it was the "best Mother's Day away," adding that her family "so enjoyed going poolside with the best ocean views" and the "brunch was unbelievable." Spelling also took a moment to reflect on motherhood, writing, "I appreciate my kiddos every day for being given this role of guide for them during this journey. I love my step baby and all my belly babies... and, fur and flock babies!"

The getaway came just a little more than a month after reports surfaced that the couple had split after more than a decade of marriage. The rumors were sparked in December after Spelling was peculiarly absent from the family Christmas card, piquing plenty of speculation about the state of her relationship with McDermott. Speculation persisted in March after Spelling was spotted without her wedding ring while stepping out with her kids at a farmer’s market in California on March 19, In Touch Weekly reported at the time. During that same night, the actress remained mum on her 90210MG podcast after former co-star Jennie Garth gushed about her husband, with Spelling making no mention of her relationship of McDermott.

At this time, the couple has not responded to the rumors, and their weekend getaway seems to indicate the rumors may hold no truth. Spelling and McDermott tied the knot in 2006. McDermott was previously married to Mary Jo Eustace, with whom he shares a son named Jack, from 1996 to 2006. Spelling, meanwhile, was married to Charlie Shanian from 2004 to 2006.