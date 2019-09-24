Dean McDermott Compares Hawaiian Vacation With His and Tori Spelling’s 5 Kids to ‘Going to an Orgy in Your Honor’

Dean McDermott and wife Tori Spelling‘s recent Hawaiian family vacation was anything but relaxing. Speaking on the Monday, Sept. 23 episode of his Daddy Issues podcast, the former Chopped Canada host compared the trip to an “orgy” and said that he needed “Xanax and a lot of mai tais” following the 10-day trip.

“Maui is amazing, but going to Maui with five kids is like going to an orgy in your honor with your five kids,” McDermott joked with co-hosts Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris.

McDermott and Spelling share five children together – sons Beau, 2, Finn, 7, and Liam 12, and daughters Hattie, 7, and Stella, 11 – and he explained that although he was in “paradise,” between having to pretend to be amazed by his children’s cannonballs and a number of bee stings, it was difficult to enjoy.

“You have paradise right in front of you. You’re scuba diving and paddleboarding, and they’re like, ‘Hey, Dad! Come and watch me do s–tty cannonballs in the pool.’ I’m like, ‘Ahh!’” McDermott, who also shares son Jack, 21, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, recalled. “I’ve seen so many bad cannonballs. God bless them. They’re so excited about it, right? But for 21 years — my oldest is 21 — I’ve seen all this stuff.”

“Liam got stung by a bee on the bottom of his foot, and then Stella got stung on the palm of her hand,” McDermott continued to recount the woes of his trip. “[Stella] ended up getting a bit of a staph infection. It swelled up. Liam is [allergic], but nothing happened to Liam. Stella’s hand and her arm swelled up, and she had a red line going up [her arm]. We went to the hospital. We were supposed to fly home the next day.”

Thankfully, McDermott and his wife did manage to make some time for themselves.

“We had one date night. We went to Wolfgang Puck’s restaurant,” he said. “We stole moments. It was nice.”

According to Radar Online, the family of seven embarked on their trip in late August and into early September, staying at Maui’s luxurious Four Seasons resort. During the trip, Spelling and McDermott were spotted relaxing onboard a boat as their children spent some time snorkeling in the water.

Hawaii has proved to be a favorite location for their family. Along with their most recent trip, McDermott and Spelling embarked to the islands in May of 2018 to celebrate their 12-year wedding anniversary.