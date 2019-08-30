Tori Spelling’s Husband Dean McDermott’s NSFW Relationship Confessions Has Fans Stunned

Dean McDermott’s latest comments about his activities in the bedroom with wife and BH90210 star Tori Spelling left social media in shock. The subject came up during the latest episode of McDermott’s Daddy Issues podcast, sharing that Spelling some times gets into character as Donna Martin when they get intimate.

“Have you two ever role played as Donna Martin and somebody else?” one of McDermott’s co-hosts asked.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yeah, she’s dressed up like Donna Martin and it’s f—ing awesome.” He said, however he does not step into the role of David Silver, played on the original series by Brian Austin Green, as TooFab first reported.

Watch Episode 13 of Daddy Issues here.

“I was Dean McDermott. Here’s the thing, the thing I love about [the reboot] is the flashbacks,” McDermott said referring to the Fox reboot. “In Episode 2, the flashback, Tori running down the hall and she talks to Kelly, I was like schwing! She looked hot. You know the story, I had a crush on Tori on the show, so to see the flashbacks, I put it in the spank bank.”

The conversation escalated to even more explicit territory when McDermott commented about his wife’s “beautiful vagina” and revealing the pair got matching genital piercings together in Las Vegas.

He also revealed he has a tattoo dedicated to his wife right above his genitals.

“I have my wife’s name tattooed. It says Tori’s,” he told his co-hosts, confirming he didn’t get it because he got caught cheating. “I was getting [his arm sleeve] done and I surprised her with it. I surprised her. She loved it.”

McDermott also revealed Spelling did not return the compliment by getting her own tattoo of his name.

Fans were not delighted to get the intimate details of McDermott’s and Spelling’s sex life, and were screaming “TMI” on Twitter.

“Um, it should stay in her bedroom, why do we need to know?” one fan screamed after seeing the reports.

“I never thought I’d have to mute Tori Spelling, but there you have it,” another person wrote, seemingly not realizing it was her husband who spilled the tea.

“They need that $$. Got to sell thier (sic) story no matter what it is,” another user speculated.

This is only the latest controversial comment McDermott has made on his podcast. He made headlines when he revealed his experiences performing oral sex on one of his male friends when he was younger. He also spoke openly about his 12-year-old dealing with bullying and online body shaming.