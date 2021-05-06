Jennie Garth Reveals She Received Hypnosis to Cope During 'Dancing With the Stars' (Exclusive)

✖

It's easy to assume that everyone in the public eye lives for the thrill of constantly being in the spotlight. However, that's not always the case for certain celebrities. Beverly Hills, 90210 star Jennie Garth confessed she has some anxiety over being under a microscope and when she starred on the hit ABC dance competition Dancing With the Stars, she needed a little help from hypnosis to get through it. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Garth says she was definitely outside of her "comfort zone" while competing but also admits it was a memorable experience.

"It was still very new," Garth said of the hit competition after appearing on Season 5 and noting that it was her partner, Derek Hough's first season as a professional dancer. "It was actually Derek Hough's first year as a dancer. He had been working in London and they brought him over and literally he got off of the plane and started rehearsing with me and he kind of didn't know what he was doing as far as choreographing what the show needed and wanted," adding that they were learning the show together.

Describing the process as "grueling," she couldn't help but to acknowledge how "amazing" it was at the same time. Although she had a positive experience, she did admit that she was out of her "comfort zone" because being under such a spotlight made her nervous. "It put me way out of my comfort zone as far as being the center of the spotlight, and even though I'm an actress, that kind of not my personality to be a spotlight seeker, so that was a big challenge for me."

That's when the 49-year-old confessed that she used "hypnosis" as a coping mechanism to work through the nerves of it all. "I actually had to go through some hypnosis in order to be comfortable in that sort of high-pressure environment, but I learned a lot from it." Although the actress was a little timid about the process, she had nothing but positives things to say about everyone involved and about the experience as a whole.

While Garth is staying busy these days with films and her podcast 90210MG with fellow co-star Tori Spelling, she's also a busy mother to three daughters. As a mom, there's always a concern for her kids' safety, which is why she teamed up with Kelley Blue Book to announce their annual Best Family Cars of 2021 list. "I have three girls that are all almost behind the wheel now, so that's big. [...] I want something practical and safe; they want something cool. It's very hard to figure out where to start," she explained. "Kelley Blue Book has expertly compiled a list of the best family cars of 2021, so it makes it a lot easier." The great part for consumers is you don't have to have a family to find the perfect car for you; it can help anyone. For more on your favorite celebrities, keep it right here at PopCulture.com.