Koko B. Ware Hospitalized

WWE legend Koko B. Ware is in the hospital, suffering from "unspecified medical issues." The wrestling star, 68, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame by the Honky Tonk Man in 2009 following an eight-year WWE run that ended in 1994, is receiving treatment at a Mississippi facility. A tweet from the Wrestling Collection, which Ware's official Twitter account has shared, reads, "WWE Hall of Fame Inductee, wwekokobware, is currently hospitalized with unspecified medical issues at a facility in Mississippi. Join us as we keep Koko and his family in our prayers this holiday season! PrayForKoko." On Twitter, The Wrestling Collection describes itself as an organization creating brand-to-fan experiences for legendary wrestlers." Fans and fellow wrestlers have responded to the news with messages of support for the retired star on social media. Former

WWE star Ted DiBiase Jr. tweeted, "Prayers for the legendary WWE Hall of Famer wwekokobware prayforkoko." His father, Ted DiBiase Sr., added, "Wishing my fellow Mississippian, wwekokobware, a speedy recovery!" Veteran Terry Allen also wrote, "Send up a few prayers for wwekokobware and his family this Christmas!" After starting his career in the Continental Wrestling Association in 1978, Ware wrestled for several other promotions, including Bill Watt's UWF. Still, he was most notable for his commitment to the WWE, then known as the WWF, in the 1980s. Ware was one of the most popular characters in the ring at the time. Koko would enter the ring dancing to Morris Day and The Time's "The Bird," flapping his arms and carrying his bird Frankie, who sat at ringside as Koko wrestled. In the 1980s, Koko made his mark by wearing bright outfits, colorful sunglasses, a bright smile, and his trademark vibrato voice, especially with the younger crowd the WWF primarily targeted.

Additionally, Koko sang the title track of the 1987 WWF album "Piledriver." The song was accompanied by a video that featured top wrestlers of the time, such as Hulk Hogan and the Honky Tonk Man. The star often gave other wrestlers victories and lost the first match in Monday Night Raw history to Yokozuna in 1993. Before joining WWE, he appeared in a number of tag teams in other promotions, including those with Bobby Eaton in Memphis and Norvell Austin as the PYT Express. As a High Energy tag team member, he partnered with Owen Hart in his later years with the company. Ware was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009 and last wrestled in 2019.