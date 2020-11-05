Tori Spelling Defends Brian Austin Green Amid Megan Fox Feud

✖

Tori Spelling appears to have dipped her toe in former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Brian Austin Green's public feud with ex-wife Megan Fox. Spelling shared an Instagram post about how much she loves Green and another 90210 co-star, Jennie Garth, and noted how both are "the best parents I know." Fox and Green had a public back-and-forth earlier this week after Green shared a Halloween photo with their 3-year-old son Journey's face visible.

In her Instagram post, Spelling, Green and Garth are posing in front of the Peach Pit sign and she teased their new podcast, 9021OMG Podcast, which stars on Nov. 9. "We were just kids. But, standing by these two for decades I’ve watched them both grow into such amazing humans," Spelling wrote in the caption. "We are all parents now. And, Jen and Bri are the best parents I know. Honor to consider them my friends and brother and sister on this journey in life. I love you both. I always have. Always will!"

While Spelling did not specifically comment on Green's feud with Fox, praising him as one of the best parents she knows and an "amazing" person could be considered a comment on the situation. It all started on Nov. 1, when Green share a photo of himself in a Halloween costume, with Journey standing by his side. Fox did not think Journey should be in the photo and accused her ex of using their child to get praise from his Instagram followers. She also suggested that his decision to include photos of their children while she chooses not to could create a narrative that only he spends time with them.

"Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in. I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media," Fox wrote. "I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via Instagram. You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year." Fox later pointed out that Green gets their children half the time. "Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?" she asked in the end.

Green deleted the Instagram photo, and Fox's comment along with it. He later posted a new version of the same picture, just with Journey cropped out. "Hope you all had a happy Halloween!!!" he wrote in the caption. Some of Green's fans accused him of giving in to Fox's demands and wondered why she took her complaints public instead of calling him. Fox did find a defender in Green's other ex, Vanessa Marcil, who appeared to side with Fox by writing on Instagram, "Like I said... the truth always comes out in the end." Marcil added the hashtag "I'm with you sister."