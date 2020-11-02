Brian Austin Green's Ex Vanessa Marcil Appears to Defend Megan Fox in Public Instagram Feud

✖

Megan Fox and ex-husband Brian Austin Green's breakup took a very public turn over the weekend when she called out the former Beverly Hills, 90210 actor for posting a picture of their 3-year-old son Journey on Instagram. Vanessa Marcil, who shares 18-year-old son Kassius with Green, appeared to defend Fox for calling out their shared ex. Green and Marcil split in 2003, the year before Green began dating Fox. Green and Fox are also parents to Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 8.

On Sunday, Marcil shared a screenshot of a message reading, "Live I said... The Truth always comes out in the end." She added the hashtag "I'm with you sister," but did not tag Fox. Marcil previously voiced support for Fox in September during an Instagram Q&A session with fans. "I actually have respect for how @meganfox is finally living her life for herself & leaving her children out of her public life at this young age," Marcil wrote. Marcil added that she also tries to keep Kassius out of the public eye as Fox does with her children. "Megan finally living her life for herself is in itself a gift to her children," Marcil added, notes PEOPLE.

Over the weekend, Green shared a photo of himself in a Halloween costume, with Journey visible. Fox wrote a long comment on the post, asking Green why he did not crop Journey out to protect their son's privacy and accused him of using their children to get approval from Instagram followers. "I know you love your kids," Fox wrote. "But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via Instagram. You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half the time." In the end, Fox asked Green why he needed social media to "echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"

Green responded to his ex-wife's criticism by simply deleting the original post and sharing a cropped version of the photo showing just himself. "Hope you all had a happy Halloween!!!" he wrote in the caption. Green's followers mostly sided with him, as some asked why he "gave in" to her demands. "You didn’t have to take it down since they’re your kids just as much as hers but I respect the fact that you respect her opinion," one person wrote.

Fox first filed for divorce in 2015, but they reconciled a year later and Fox filed to dismiss the divorce in April 2019. However, in May 2020, Green said the couple broke up after 10 years of marriage. Fox is now dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly and appeared in his "Bloody Valentine" music video.