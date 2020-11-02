Megan Fox Calls out Brian Austin Green for 'Pervasive Narrative' of Her Being an 'Absent Mother'

✖

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green announced their divorce in May after 10 years of marriage. On Sunday, Fox went on the attack of her ex for the way she claims he uses their children for attention. The two have three kids together between the ages of three and eight.

Green posted a photo on his Instagram alongside their three-year-old child for Halloween as he was dressed up his one-piece costume. In the comments, Fox decided to chime in on something that clearly was not sitting well with her, “Why does Journey have to be in this picture?” After calling out his intention and not cropping out their kids from any of their photos, saying in her photos she does not advertise their children, Fox told him that she also had a great Halloween with them but didn’t have to post about them. "I know you love your kids,” Fox continued. “But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via Instagram.”

The actress didn’t stop there, however. Fox asked Green why he has become so “intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative” that she is an absent mother. The two share joint custody, a point Fox brought up later on in her comment. She concluded her lengthy comment by posing a question to the 90210 actor, “Why do you need the Internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?” In calling Green out, it seems he did take notice of the comment his ex left. He ended up taking down the post, and later shared a second Halloween photo, this time not including his children. This one was the same exact photo that included Journey, but this time around, he took Fox’s advice and cropped their son out of the image, “Hope you all had a Happy Halloween!”

Since announcing their split, the two have had their occasional run-ins, Green previously throwing shade at Machine Gun Kelly in one of Fox’s Instagram posts. While they’ve had a few bumps in the road since their relationship ended, Green did share on the Hollywood Raw podcast in August that co-parenting has gone rather smoothly, though it stills feel a little weird, “Everyone still loves and respects everyone, things are just different.”