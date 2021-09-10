Tori Spelling Breaks Silence Over Plastic Surgery Rumors Amid Khloe Kardashian Comparisons

Tori Spelling has broken her silence on her new look amid plastic surgery speculation. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star reacted to speculation she’s had work done on Thursday’s SiriusXM’s Radio Andy’s Jeff Lewis Live show after stepping out last week looking nearly unrecognizable, drawing comparisons to Khloe Kardashian.

“I have an amazing makeup artist now. Her name is Hayley Hoff,” Spelling told Lewis of her different appearance, blaming the change on contouring. “She does makeup like no one else.” The actress, 48, admitted she looks “completely different” in the photo she shared with hairstylist Laura Rugetti out to dinner in Los Angeles. “It looks like I’ve had a nose job, and it’s straight now,” she said. “It’s all contouring.”

She continued that a recent IV drop beauty treatment could have resulted in her looking different as well. “Maybe I’m looking younger. They said I look Snooki’s age, she’s 33. I’ll take that,” she said of her Messyness co-star, Jersey Shore‘s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. Spelling also shared a photo with Polizzi during her day out with Rugetti, captioning the shot, “My Messy Bestie… actually we are the duo you never knew you needed. [Snooki] you might be my twin flame ( but shorter [laughing emoji]) love the way we empower each other to be our authentic selves. Xo”

Spelling and Polizzi star together in MTV’s new show Messyness, which Spelling told Entertainment Tonight was a metaphor for the many situations she’s found herself in life, including the ups and downs of her relationship with now-husband Dean McDermott, whom she nearly divorced before reconciling. The two haven’t shied away from showing off the messiness of their own lives, showcasing their relationship on a number of television shows over the years. Spelling said being so open has been the best solution for her throughout the roller coaster of life. “If I don’t own it, people are putting stuff out there that’s way worse than what the truth is,” she said. “It’s better to just tell the truth. [Then] you just have to let it go. It’s going to be what it’s going to be.”